FOIA request reveals Stanton city manager applicants had experience

STANTON — New Stanton City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert was one of six applicants who applied for the position.

In selecting Pynaert at the Feb. 14 meeting, city commissioners claimed she was the only applicant with municipal management experience, but the applications submitted suggest otherwise.

The Daily News obtained this information through a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request for the resumes of all applicants for the city manager position, including Pynaert’s.

In the FOIA request, The Daily News also requested a copy of former mayor Larry Petersen’s resignation letter and the amount spent on advertising for the city manager position.

At the Feb. 14 meeting, Stanton city commissioners had access to all the applicant’s resumes, including Pynaert’s. Without reviewing any of the resumes in the meeting, the city decided to go ahead and hire acting city manager Pynaert full time. Her salary has yet to be negotiated.

Elizabeth Pynaert

In a Feb. 16 Daily News article about Stanton’s hiring of Pynaert and swearing-in of new mayor Ken Burris, The Daily News used Pynaert’s LinkedIn profile to provide education and work background, as her resume was not provided to The Daily News at that time.

Pynaert’s resume reflects her LinkedIn profile. Pynaert worked for three months in 2009 in marketing/clerical for RV & Truck Clear Coating Inc. in Tampa, Fla. Then, she worked for a year from 2009-2010 as a sales associate at Macy’s in Fort Wayne, Ind. She worked in marketing for seven months in 2013 at Hoosier Windows and Siding in Fort Wayne, Ind., and she worked for a year and eight months from 2012-2014 as an inventory manager in Howe, Ind.

She has worked with the city of Stanton since August 2015, when former city manager Jake Eckholm hired her as community liaison and executive assistant. In December 2016, the Stanton City Commission appointed her as acting city manager.

Pynaert attended Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne from 2007-2012, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing. She also attended Ivy Community College from 2004-2006. Her LinkedIn profile listed she had a degree in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College, but her resume lists her experience there as a transfer student.

“I want to join a team where I can make a difference by applying my creative management, marketing and interpersonal skills to contribute to the goals of the organization,” Pynaert wrote in her resume.

In addition to Pynaert’s resume, The Daily News obtained the resumes of five other applicants: Joe Frey, Charles Watson, Michael Uskiewicz, Collin Mays and Larimen “Larry” Wallace II.

Charles Watson

Watson was one of the two finalists for the shared Stanton and Lakeview manager. When Stanton decided to split ties with Lakeview, the village hired Shay Gallagher, the other finalist.

Watson received his bachelor’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Grand Valley State University in 2016. He also has education from the U.S. Air Force and firefighter and emergency medical technician training.

Watson served on Cedar Springs City Council from 2005 to 2013. For three of those years, he served as mayor.

Watson’s experience includes internships with Spring Lake, Ferrysburg and Spring Lake Township from May to June 2016. Between June and August 2016, he worked as an intern with West Michigan Archery Center.

Michael Uskiewicz

Uskiewicz graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1984. In 1986, he graduated from the same institution with a master’s degree in public administration.

At the Feb. 14 Stanton City Commission meeting, city commissioners said no one in the candidate pool matched the “three-to-five years required experience” for the city manager position, but according to Uskiewicz’s resume, he has held eight different municipal manager roles since September 1997.

That year, he worked as city manager for Escanaba until August 2002. Starting in 2002, Uskiewicz managed Dunn, North Carolina, for nearly four years. Starting in January 2017, he managed Alpena for 11 months. From 2007 to 2009, he managed the Township of Port Huron for two years and five months. He then went back to North Carolina and worked as Spring Lake, North Carolina, town manager for a year between 2009-2010. After leaving Spring Lake, Uskiewicz managed Toccoa, Ga. for eight months in 2011. His most recent employment was with the city of Bessemer as it’s city manager for four years and six months between 2011-2016.

In July 2002, the International City Managers Association (ICMA) designated Uskiewicz as an ICMA credentialed manager.

Joe Frey

Frey did not have the three-to-five years of municipal management experience Stanton city commissioners were looking for but he worked for three years from 2013-2016 as substitute site manager with the Isabella County Commission on Aging in Mount Pleasant. For two months in 2016 he worked as an intern with Algoma Township, and for four months in 2016, he worked as an intern for the city of Grand Ledge.

Frey received his bachelor’s degree in political science with a concentration in public administration from Central Michigan University. His resume did not list his year of graduation. He also is the former president of Collegiate Council of Social Studies and a member of Michigan Municipal Executives.

Colin Mays

Mays did not have the experience city commissioners were looking for in candidates, but he did work as district director in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives. From five months in 2014, he worked as district director for state Rep. Vicki Barnett, D-Farmington Hills. He worked as district director for state Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, for a year and five months from 2015-2016.

Mays currently has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Western Michigan University and aims to complete his master’s degree in public administration from Oakland University in 2019.

Larimen “Larry” Wallace II

Wallace applied for the city manager position, but his resume lists the objective of vice president/chief operations officer.

Wallace has no municipal management experience but served in the U.S. Army for 18 years in various roles in North Carolina, Germany, Iraq, Oklahoma and Hawaii. In the U.S. Army, he has had several management positions.

Wallace has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Texas at Arlington, a master’s degree in human relations and business from Amberton University in Garland, Texas, and a master’s degree in business administration management from Northcentral University, a virtual college based in Arizona. He is currently working on a doctorate in business administration from Northcentral.

Resignation letter

Through the FOIA request, The Daily News also obtained former mayor Larry Petersen’s resignation letter and records of advertising costs for the city manager position.

On Feb. 14, Petersen dropped off a resignation to the Stanton City Clerk/Treasurer approximately an hour before the bi-weekly city commission meeting. The letter read:

“City Clerk, Please accept this letter as my resignation as mayor of the City of Stanton. It (is) with sad feeling that I am not able to do what I think the people want for the City of Stanton. Sincerely, Larry I. Petersen.”

Advertising costs

The city of Stanton paid to advertise the city manager position twice. First, with the city of Lakeview and later on their own after they decided to discontinue the shared manager agreement.

The village of Lakeview and the city of Stanton split the cost of the original advertisement on the Michigan Municipal League’s website, The Lakeview Area News and The Daily News. The total cost to advertise the position from Sept. 16-Oct. 14 was $272.60.

Stanton advertised it’s exclusive part-time city manager position on the Michigan Municipal League’s website from Jan. 4-Jan. 28 and paid $122.20.