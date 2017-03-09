Funeral Notices for March 9, 2017

Friday

Alta C. O’Brien — 4 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Crystal Elaine (Bailey) Lund — 11 a.m., Sheridan First Congregational Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Hazel Jean Smith — 1 p.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Monday

Bonnie Kay Guthrie — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville

Tuesday

Edmund John Nichols — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Gilbert Steven Wilson — Noon, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Bonnie Kay Guthrie, 67

GREENVILLE — Bonnie Kay Guthrie, 67, of Coral, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in West Pine Cemetery. Hurst Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

Edmund John Nichols, 82

GREENVILLE — Edmund John Nichols, 82, of Greenville, died Monday. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, where the rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Inurnment will be in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

Gilbert Steven Wilson, 57

SHERIDAN — Gilbert Steven Wilson, 57, of Sheridan, died Tuesday. Visitations will be from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan, with funeral services beginning at noon. Graveside services will be held in the Sheridan Cemetery. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping to celebrate Steve’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.