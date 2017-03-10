Firefighters battle wind and flames in Sidney

SIDNEY — On top of 46 power line calls and eight wildfire/grass fire calls Wednesday, three fire departments also responded to a structure fire.

Sheridan Community Fire Chief Ed Lingeman received the call from Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 9:30 a.m. for a pole barn fire at 6571 S. Miller Road in Sidney.

On his way there, he called Stanton Community Fire Department and Greenville Department of Public Safety for mutual aid.

“It was totally involved and on the ground when we got there,” Lingeman said. “We had to put out the remaining hot spots and tires. None of the structure was left standing.”

Lingeman isn’t sure what caused the pole building to catch on fire. There was no power to the building, and the homeowners weren’t home at the time.

“I don’t know if they were in there and doing something and left,” Lingeman said.

Fighting the wind and the flames, firefighters spent two hours fighting the fire before it was put out.

Montcalm County Emergency Services was standing by, but no one was injured in the incident.