Funeral Notices for March 10, 2017

Today

Alta C. O’Brien — 4 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Crystal Elaine (Bailey) Lund — 11 a.m., Sheridan First Congregational Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Hazel Jean Smith — 1 p.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Monday

Bonnie Kay Guthrie — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville

Tuesday

Edmund John Nichols — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Gilbert Steven Wilson — Noon, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Daniel Paul Jones, 57

EDMORE — Daniel Paul Jones, 57, died Tuesday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. at New Life United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.