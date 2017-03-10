Greenville City Council approves property owner grant agreements

GREENVILLE — In preparation of potentially receiving more than $1.1 million in grant funding, city officials are taking measures to ensure they won’t be on the hook should something go wrong.

During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve five property owner grant agreements to applicants applying for facade grant funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corp (MEDC).

According to City Manager George Bosanic, if approved, the funds for the MEDC Community Development Block Grant will originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Those funds are allocated to the Michigan Strategic Fund and then given to the MEDC, which in turn distributes them through block grants.

“We are expecting that we are going to receive this grant from the state … we’re waiting in anticipation for the grant agreement from the state,” Bosanic said. “But first, we as a city need to come to an agreement with the property owners. We receive those funds and we are responsible for them. If anything goes wrong then the city is going to be obligated to pay that back to the state.”

To prevent the city from being on the hook financially for any potential problems that could arise from the individual property owners, the property owner grant agreements were approved one by one with each owner, ensuring that they are financially responsible for their portion of the grant.

“The city would have to reach into its pocketbook, we want to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Bosanic said. “So we are creating a grant agreement with each property owner. If (they) cause a situation where (they) don’t reach the requirements, (they) pay it back to us, so we can pay it back to the state.”

The five properties and grant amounts include:

• Greenville Floral at 221 S. Lafayette St. and S & H Trophy & Sports Center at 221 S. Lafayette St., owned by Tom Feeney and Glen Powell ($479,889).

• Parker Zarkowski and Co. at 200 and 202 S. Lafayette St, owned by Gary Zarkowski and Judy Snyder ($196,754).

• Bold Statement Tattoos & Piercing Emporium at 332 S. Lafayette St., owned by Don and Robin Andrews ($202,212).

• Studio Two Twenty Two at 222 S. Lafayette St., owned by Catherine Behnke ($135,000).

• Classic Image Inc. at 226 S. Lafayette St., owned by Jim and Karen Hopkins ($95,265).

In total, $1,109,120 would be distributed to the property owners by the city, pending grant approval. The grant requires a $35,000 match of funds on behalf of the city, as well as a $369,707 match on behalf of the property owners.

According to Bosanic, one alteration was required with Parker Zarkowski and Co. as what was originally one address at 200 S. Lafayette St. is actually two addresses, with a new tenant lined up to potentially buy half of the building at 202 S. Lafayette St.

“They are planning to sell at any moment,” Bosanic said. “There’s going to be an ownership change. So I’ve been on the phone with our legal counsel. Depending on when that sale goes through, the recommendation is to approve the development agreement as it is. If in fact, the sale occurs … what we can do is a revised agreement.”

Councilman Larry Moss voiced a concern if the new owner was not wanting to participate in the facade grant, as that individual would be required to pay their matching funds.

“If there is not the match for the project, then that portion of the project will not go forward,” Bosanic said. “But it will not jeopardize everyone else.”

Bosanic would like to see construction begin soon, as all five property owners have agreed to hire Nugent Builders of Rockford; however, he said it remains up to the state when and if the grant is approved, and when those monies would be dispersed to pay the contractors.

“Once it goes to the state, they don’t have any guaranteed timeline,” he said. “But they know that the contractor needs to be paid. We are kind of at their mercy at that point.”

In speaking on behalf of the council, Mayor Pro Tem Frances Schuleit thanked the property owners for their investment in downtown Greenville.

“Congratulations to each of those businesses, who have stepped forward to participate in the beautification of our lovely downtown,” she said. “It really represents a significant commitment on everyone’s part, and we express our utmost appreciation.”