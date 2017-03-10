Supervisor builds website for Montcalm Township

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — Before Montcalm County updated its website last year, Montcalm Township listed its information through that website.

After the county’s new website went live and no longer hosted local municipalities, Montcalm Township officials decided to start exploring options for their own website.

Supervisor Mike Adams and Trustee Tim Rau met with Pageworks, a Grand Rapids-based graphic design company, to discuss the potential for creating a website for the township.

“With talking with them, the suggestion was to put together a template, where they would show board members how to update and maintain the site,” Adams said. “After they built the template, it would be up to the township to update.”

Pageworks proposed building the template for $4,800, which Adams and Rau said seemed like a fair price. (Montcalm County paid $18,978 to update its website, and Lakeview paid $6,500 for a new website that launched last year.)

Adams decided to try his hand at creating a website and created montcalmtownship.com using WordPress, a free and open-source content management system.

“This was pretty simple,” said Adams, as he scrolled through the website during Wednesday night’s township board meeting. “The most important thing to do is to get the information to the people.”

The website currently has pages for cemeteries, the fire department, news, parks and recreation, general information and contacts.

Adams said he spent about two hours working on the website. Clerk Amy Richards also worked on the site to upload meeting minutes and public hearing notices.

The website still needs more work, according to Adams, but he wanted something residents could use until the township board made a decision.

“It’s not just something nice to have,” Rau said. “It’s a necessity. We need to get information out to the public.”

Adams hopes whatever website the township decides to go with permanently will allow each department to update their respective pages.

“(Montcalm Township Fire Chief) Clif (Dickinson) could update the fire department page and tell when burn bans are in effect. Amy (Richards) could upload board minutes and cemetery updates. The zoning board could put a PDF of our zoning ordinance,” Adams explained.

While Adams said the website is functional, it will take him time and work to get the website to be comparable to what Pageworks could have provided the city.

“If this is up and working, why would we pay $4,800 for something we’ve already got?” Treasurer Rose Hyde asked.

Rau noted a professional website would offer support if they came across a problem.

The township board also discussed talking with Montcalm Township firefighter Adam Furman, who was hired during the Feb. 8 township meeting. Furman said he had experience creating and maintaining websites.

Furman was unable to attend Wednesday night’s meeting. Adams said he would like to have Furman look over the website before they township made a decision.

The township board did not make a decision on the website, but they plan to talk about it during the April 12 meeting. Montcalm Township meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Montcalm Township Hall (1880 S. Greenville Road).

In other matters…

The Montcalm Township Board:

• Unanimously voted to pay the Road Commission for Montcalm County $17,563.36 for three applications of chloride treatment on the township’s dirt roads.

• Moved the Township Cleanup date from May 20 to 8 a.m. to noon on April 22.

• Unanimously voted to accept Morton Builders as the contractor for the fire building’s addition and to accept bids for tree removal and driveway construction.

• Adams provided board members with a packet of road projects the Road Commission for Montcalm County is proposing for Montcalm Township. Adams asked board members to rank the projects and bring them back to the April 12 meeting.