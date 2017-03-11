Funeral Notices for March 11, 2017

Today

Daniel Paul Jones — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

Crystal Elaine (Bailey) Lund — 11 a.m., Sheridan First Congregational Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Hazel Jean Smith — 1 p.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Monday

Bonnie Kay Guthrie — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Shirley Elaine Hunt — 11 a.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Sally Lou (Smith) Robinson — 11 a.m., Smith Family Funeral Home, Ithaca.

Tuesday

Edmund John Nichols — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Gilbert Steven Wilson — Noon, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

March 20

Ellen Louise Bowser — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Ellen Louise Bowser, 86

LAKEVIEW — Ellen Louise Bowser, 86, of Lakeview, died Wednesday. A memorial service celebrating Ellen’s life will be 1 p.m. March 20 at New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Shirley Elaine Hunt, 80

RIVERDALE — Shirley Elaine Hunt, 80, of Stanton, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. Interment will follow in Sumner Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Sally Lou (Smith) Robinson, 81

ITHACA — Sally Lou (Smith) Robinson, 81, of Ionia, died Friday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca. Burial will take place in Crystal Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.