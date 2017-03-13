Greenville’s Nancy Johnson a finalists for national honor

GREENVILLE — Longtime Greenville girls golf coach Nancy Johnson has been nominated for a major honor.

Johnson is one of eight finalists for golf coach of the year by the National High School Athletic Coach Association.

“I want to say that I was able to show golfers it’s a life sport. If there’s competition that’s great,” Johnson said. “I’ve always believed my responsibility as a coach was to teach the game of golf and to teach the love of golf as much as I do. If I did that I was doing the right thing. If along the way they decided to be involved in a competitive program I wanted to be there, too. It’s important that I teach them how to play the game of golf and if they decided they wanted to play golf I want to help them be the best person they can be.”

Johnson has coached girls golf for 26 years at Greenville.

“Anytime I’ve received an award in the field of golf, I’m proud of it,” she said. “I love the game. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in some of the best girls on the golf team and I’ve been surrounded by people who make the game of golf special. That makes me proud.”

Johnson said this award, if she gets it, would be nice.

“That’s truly an honor that they would look at what I’ve done and say we would like to have her be a finalist,” she said. “People look at the golfers as high integrity and a willingness to be the best they want to be.”

Greenville athletic director Brian Zdanowski is happy for Johnson.

“This is a really big honor that I am pleased that Nancy was nominated for,” he said. “In my 19 years here, I believe that she is one of only four coaches to have been nominated, with Bill Breen being the most recent a couple of years ago until now. This would be a nice addition to her long and successful career, and would truly put her among the top of her coaching peers.”

The other seven nominees are Rich Garceau II from Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, Brandt Moser of American Heritage School in Florida, Scott Giles of Mount Ayr Community Schools in Iowa, Gregg Wasson of Harlowton High School in Montana, Jim Danson of Lincoln Southwest High School in Nevada, Doug Rinken of Washington High School in South Dakota and Jerry Carroll of Evanston High School in Wyoming.

The winner will be announced at a banquet on June 21 in East Peoria, Ill.