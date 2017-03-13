Funeral Notices for March 13, 2017

Today

Bonnie Kay Guthrie — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville

Shirley Elaine Hunt — 11 a.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Sally Lou (Smith) Robinson — 11 a.m., Smith Family Funeral Home, Ithaca.

Tuesday

Edmund John Nichols — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Gilbert Steven Wilson — Noon, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Wednesday

Franklin Eugene Miller — 4:30 p.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Gary Oberlin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday

Robert H. Reedy — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Emerson Davenport — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Emerson Davenport, 62

GREENVILLE — Emerson “Ric” Davenport, 62, of Gowen, died Thursday. A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Greenville Community Center. A full notice will be published in Tuesday’s Daily News (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com).

Franklin Eugene Miller, 51

CARSON CITY — Franklin Eugene Miller, 51, of Vestaburg, died Saturday at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. A memorial service will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Gary Oberlin, 62

GREENVILLE — Gary Oberlin, 62, of Greenville, died Friday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. preceding the memorial.

Robert H. Reedy, 66

TRUFANT- Robert H. Reedy, 66, of Rainbow Lake, Trufant, died Saturday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. A full obituary notice will be published in Tuesday’s Daily News (www.hurstfh.com).