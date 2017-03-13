IN BRIEF: Greenville board recognizes departing director, acknowledges volunteers

GREENVILLE — John Gilchrist, the director of finance for Greenville Public Schools, attended what will be his last regular Board of Education meeting in his position.

He announced his resignation, effective Friday, during the regular meeting of the board Monday evening. He took a moment to thank the board and to say he appreciated the opportunity to serve the Greenville area community.

The board also recognized volunteers to the district at the beginning of the meeting for all of the work they do for children in the district. They had refreshments available for the volunteers to show their appreciation.