IN BRIEF: Potential sewer billing change for Lakeview residents

LAKEVIEW — A change in sewer bills is an upcoming possibility for Lakeview residents after a discussion by Lakeview Village Trustees at Monday night’s meeting.

Currently, village residents’ monthly sewer rates are calculated by the average use between September and November.

According to Village Manager Shay Gallagher, those three months are the lowest for sewer activity, and he proposed researching more accurate billing procedures, such as monthly rates.

He used Trustee Steve Case’s January sewer usage as an example. Case paid $20 for sewer in January, but his actual usage would have cost him $31.

“We need to be careful,” Trustee Dave Lund said. “The general consensus is that the water and sewer rates are higher than residents should be paying.”

Gallagher did not want to immediately make a decision on billing changes but asked for council’s approval for him to look into options, which they gave him unanimously.