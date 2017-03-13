Lakeview loses 50-33 to Pine River in districts final, ending Wildcats’ season

STANWOOD — After an emotional win over Morley Stanwood Friday night, Lakeview’s boys basketball team couldn’t match it Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to Leroy Pine River in the finals of the twice-delayed Class C district Saturday, falling 50-33 to the Bucks.

The district was delayed by a power outage at Morley Stanwood that forced the semifinals to be played Friday.

Lakeview coach Pete Wurm said playing Friday night followed by Saturday afternoon had nothing to do with the loss.

“They had the same thing,” he said of Pine River. “They played after us so they had a shorter turnaround than we did. They had the same set of circumstances that we did, so I can’t really say that was a factor. The only odd thing was I wish this game would have been at six or seven o’clock instead of a 3 p.m. game. I don’t know why they (Morley Stanwood) put it at 3 p.m. but (Pine River) had to play with it, too.”

The first quarter was the only time the Wildcats (14-8 overall) were really close to Pine River (14-8 overall). Lakeview trailed 11-9 after that first quarter, but the Bucks went on a 9-2 scoring run over the first 4:40 of the second quarter to break the game open.

Pine River led 25-16 at the half, then went on another 10-2 run over the first 6:40 of the third quarter to seal the win.

In the middle two quarters, the Wildcats made only five field goals.

“Their ball pressure on Keola (Kaaikala), our point guard/shooting forward, that hurt,” Wurm said of the Bucks’ defense. “They made a very smart move putting No. 20 (Mason Powell) (on Kaaikala), who is a great ball player, very smart, quick, athletic. He was fast enough to move with Keola.”

Kaaikala still finished with 14 points, but no other Wildcats player had more than seven.

“We couldn’t pass the ball like we used to,” Kaaikala said. “After that, the team just kind of fell apart. Everyone tried to go one-on-one by themselves.”

Kaaikala said he was able to score on the Bucks because, “I just took what they gave me.”

“If they were a step slow, I just drove it in,” he said. “Otherwise my teammates helped me out a lot in setting screens.”

Senior Drew Bannen said the loss was a big letdown from Friday night.

“We came off a big high probably one of my biggest wins of my career here, and we just came in here I don’t think quite hungry enough,” Bannen said. “It was a different time of day, they (Pine River) played hard. We didn’t compete with intensity like we should have in the first quarter. The postseason is a game much different than the regular season. Any team can win on any given night. Nothing against them, they won.”

Bannen said having to play on such a short turnaround was “tough.”

“It was tough just for the fact that we couldn’t prepare for them, specifically,” he said of Pine River. “But they couldn’t do it either. You can’t blame that loss on the circumstances but we didn’t come out with the win.”

Pine River will return to Morley Stanwood today to begin regional play against Beaverton, who won the Harrison district Friday night with a 70-28 mercy of Montabella Friday night.