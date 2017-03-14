Funeral Notices for March 14, 2017

Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith

Today

Edmund John Nichols — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Gilbert Steven Wilson — Noon, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Wednesday

Franklin Eugene Miller — 4:30 p.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Gary Oberlin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday 

Robert H. Reedy — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Emerson Davenport — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)