Funeral Notices for March 14, 2017
Today
Edmund John Nichols — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Gilbert Steven Wilson — Noon, Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.
Wednesday
Franklin Eugene Miller — 4:30 p.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.
Gary Oberlin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.
Thursday
Robert H. Reedy — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Friday
Emerson Davenport — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
