IN BRIEF: Sheridan Village Council says goodbye to geese

SHERIDAN— With spring less than one week away, members of the Sheridan Village Council are already thinking about enjoying Pearl Lake.

According to Village President Susan Wyckoff-McFarland during Tuesday night’s Village Council meeting, in the past there were complaints about geese and geese waste on the beach.

To combat the issue, every year the village adopts a resolution to for a goose roundup through the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to remove geese from the lake and transport them to designated release sights.

The DNR and Pearl Lake Association work together to round up the geese after they’ve molted and can’t fly. This prevents the geese from multiplying and raising their offspring on the lake.

According to Wyckoff-McFarland, the roundup has been successful in the past and keeps Pearl Lake Park and lake property clean.

The Village Council unanimously adopted the resolution.