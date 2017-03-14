IN BRIEF: Stanton City Commission fails to have quorum

STANTON— Only seven people, including residents, were present at 7 p.m. Tuesday for roll call at the Stanton City Commission meeting.

Commissioners Krista Johnson, John Seaman and Charles Miel were absent.

Commissioners Jane Basom and Karl Yoder, City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert and Mayor Ken Burris were all present.

Pynaert hopes to hold a special meeting before the next scheduled meeting on March 28. The notice will be posted at City Hall and on the city’s website stantononline.com online.