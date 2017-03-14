IN BRIEF: Stanton City Commission fails to have quorum

STANTON— Only seven people, including residents, were present at 7 p.m. Tuesday for roll call at the Stanton City Commission meeting.

Commissioners Krista Johnson, John Seaman and Charles Miel were absent.

Commissioners Jane Basom and Karl Yoder, City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert and Mayor Ken Burris were all present.

Pynaert hopes to hold a special meeting before the next scheduled meeting on March 28. The notice will be posted at City Hall and on the city’s website stantononline.com online.

About the Author

Meghan Nelson

Meghan is the Stanton and Lakeview area reporter for The Daily News. She also specializes in stories for the Health and Business Beat pages. She is a 2016 graduate of Eastern Michigan University.

Meghan Nelson has written 147 articles.

