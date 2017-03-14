Montcalm County man picks up $22.6 million windfall, remains anonymous

GREENVILLE — A Montcalm County man who won $22.6 million on numbers drawn in the Lotto 47 Feb. 18 drawing has come forward to collect his winning, but will remain anonymous in the process.

According to Michigan Lottery, the lucky player is looking forward to “enjoying life and giving back,” after he matched all six Lotto 47 numbers: 12-17-19-29-36-39. The winning ticket was bought at the Greenville E-Z Mart, located at 115 E. Washington St in Greenville.

“I’ve been playing Lotto 47 for as long as I can remember,” the man said in a statement released by Michigan Lottery. “As part of my Sunday morning routine, I stop at the Greenville E-Z Mart to check my Lotto 47 tickets.

“When I stopped on Feb. 19, everyone in the store was excited because they knew they’d sold the jackpot-winning ticket,” he continued. “The last ticket I scanned was the big winner. I started shaking as soon as I realized I won $22.6 million.”

While everyone in the store began to celebrate, the player remained calm.

“I’m a pretty simple guy, and I was so stunned I wasn’t sure what to do,” he said. “When I got home, I woke my girlfriend up to tell her the good news. At first, she was mad because I was waking her so early, but when I explained why, she went from mad to ecstatic.”

The $22.6 million jackpot is the second-largest Lotto 47 jackpot ever won. The largest Lotto 47 jackpot won was a $23.6 million jackpot, was won by a Macomb County player on March 1, 2008.

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $14.3 million, rather than an annuity. With his winnings, the player plans to buy a new home, a new used vehicle, and pay for his wedding.

“As soon as I won, I retired from my job and I’m looking forward to enjoying life more,” he said. “Every time I’ve bought a lottery ticket, I’ve thought, Why not me? Turns out, I was right.”