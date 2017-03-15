Funeral Notices for March 15, 2017

Today

Franklin Eugene Miller — 4:30 p.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Gary Oberlin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday

Eli J. Miller — 10 a.m., Miller residence, Lakeview. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Robert H. Reedy — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Emerson Davenport — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Randy Keeler — 6 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Randall Dennis Walter — 2 p.m., American Legion, Blanchard.

Donald Earl Williams — 11 a.m., Sheridan Assembly of God Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Sunday

David Richard Duncan — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Monday

Ellen Louise Bowser — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

David Richard Duncan, 67

GREENVILLE — David Richard Duncan, 67, of Greenville, died Sunday. David’s family invites relatives and friends to celebrate his life from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday’s The Daily News and online at www.christiansencares.com.

Randy Keeler, 60

SHERIDAN — Randy Keeler of Stanton, 60, died Sunday. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and a memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Eli J. Miller, 87

SHERIDAN — Eli J. Miller, 87, of Lakeview, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Miller home, Lakeview, with interment following in the Greenville North Amish Cemetery, Six Lakes. Visitation will be today at the Miller home, where friends and relatives are welcome to stop by anytime during the day. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan.