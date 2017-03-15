Several 4-H animals perish in Sidney Township barn fire

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP — A barn fire Monday night resulted in the death of several farm animals.

At approximately 11:18 p.m., firefighters from the Stanton Community Fire Department responded to the barn fire at 2571 S. Carlson Road, just west of Montcalm Community College.

According to Stanton Fire Chief Brian Brasington, by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the barn was already destroyed and had collapsed.

“It was already down, just sticks burning,” he said. “It was pretty much on the ground when we got here, those things burn up in a half hour.”

Brasington described the structure as a large “gambrel hip roof” barn, about 100 by 60 feet in size, containing several 4-H animals, including a horse, goats, and rabbits, all of which perished in the blaze.

“It was a defensive fire where we surround it and drown it,” he said. “It’s disappointing that there were animals inside that were lost, but there was nothing we could do. It was a heavy-wooded structure.”

Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours, extinguishing hot spots as hay inside the barn continued to burn, ensuring that the fire did not spread to the nearby residence.

When the fire began, the blaze could be seen from miles around. Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charlie Mahar said he was at the intersection of M-91 and Sidney roads, seven miles to the west.

“You could see the sky glowing, I knew it was a big fire,” he said, as he then headed to the scene to assist.

Firefighters from the Day and Montcalm Township fire departments also assisted on scene, supplying water via tanker trucks, and firefighters from Sheridan Community Fire Department assisted with additional manpower.

Montcalm County EMS also assisted on scene.

No one was injured.