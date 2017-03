Funeral Notices for March 16, 2017

Today

Eli J. Miller — 10 a.m., Miller residence, Lakeview. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Robert H. Reedy — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Emerson Davenport — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Greenville Community Center (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Randy Keeler — 6 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Birdie C. Dalton — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Randall Dennis Walter — 2 p.m., American Legion, Blanchard.

Donald Earl Williams — 11 a.m., Sheridan Assembly of God Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Sunday

David Richard Duncan — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Monday

Ellen Louise Bowser — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Birdie C. Dalton, 81

SHERIDAN — Birdie C. Dalton, 81, of Sheridan, died Wednesday. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Birdie will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery next to her husband, Bob. Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan, is helping to celebrate Birdie’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.