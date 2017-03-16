IN BRIEF: Lakeview school board approves soccer, track projects

LAKEVIEW — The Wildcats’ soccer and track fields will both see some changes this spring after the Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to make improvements during Thursday night’s meeting.

The school district is looking to make repairs on the concrete around the concession stand. While a concrete truck is at the school, the motion was made to have cement poured for bleachers to sit on and a concrete pad for the equipment shed on the soccer field.

Superintendent Kyle Hamlin explained it made sense to do the projects together instead of paying for separate projects.

The school district will also be hiring a builder to construct a track shed, which was passed unanimously and without discussion by the board.