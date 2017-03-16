Sheridan switches trash collection to Republic

SHERIDAN — Every three years, Sheridan accepts sealed bids for trash collection.

During Tuesday night’s Sheridan Village Council meeting, it was time for council members to once again review bids and grant a contract to a trash collection company.

From 2011-2016, Sheridan used Sidney Sanitation for trash collection. In 2016, the contract switched to Granger Trash Services, a trash-collection company based in Lansing, after the company bought Sidney Sanitation.

For this round of three-year contracts, Sheridan received bids from Granger Trash Services, Republic Services and Amy’s Disposal.

Granger Trash Services broke down the three-year contract by year. The first contract year, they charged $15.49 monthly for a trash container. In the second year, the price increased to $15.95 and then increased again to $16.43 for the third year.

For residents wishing not to use the trash containers, trash tags were available through Granger for $2 a piece. The company also provides recycling bags for residents to purchase.

Bulk items cost $5 to $10 per small item and $28 for larger items. Granger also provides dumpsters ranging in size from 14 yards to 40 yards and in price from $285 to $585, plus a $100 delivery charge.

According to Republic Services, a national trash collection company, a trash cart would cost village residents $12.50 per month in the first year, $12.87 per month in the second year and $13.26 in the third year.

Instead of trash tags, Republic Services offers residents bags for $2.

Republic Services picks up one bulk item for free once a month — typically on the first collection day of the month. Additional bulk items cost $10.

“That bulky item could be anything from a box spring to cabinets to drawers to dressers to dryers,” Village President Susan Wyckoff-McFarland explained.

The Republic Services bid did not include a price for dumpsters.

Amy’s Disposal, a family-owned trash collection business in Belding, had the lowest price of the three bids. The company provides one 96-gallon cart and charges $12 per month for all three years.

Tags cost $1.75 a piece, and bulk item pickup ranged from $10 to $20, depending on the size.

Amy’s Disposal does not currently offer dumpster services.

After council members reviewed the price summaries of the three companies, they weighed the pros and cons.

“I think we should go with Amy’s Disposal based on the lowest bid,” Councilman Rob Train said, making a motion to do so.

However, no one supported Train’s motion, meaning the motion died.

Wyckoff-McFarland discussed the benefit of Republic Services’ proposal to pick up one bulky item per month in light of the village’s open code enforcement officer position.

“If we can offer a free one-item pickup per month we can use that to our advantage for 50 cents extra a month,” Wyckoff-McFarland said. “I think we’re going to need to do something if no one steps up for a code enforcement officer.”

The code enforcement officer position, which is a four- to six-hour per week job, has been open since February, but no one has applied for the job.

“For me, it comes down to Republic and Amy’s Disposal,” Councilman Curt Sisson said.

Councilman Derek Wagner made a motion to award the contract to Republic Services. The motion passed 4-1, with Train opposed.

Carnation property update

Sheridan officials are preparing to take redevelopment plans for the old Carnation lot to the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners for review.

According to Superintendent Doug Lane, the land is plotted back to the design before a railroad and Carnation Condensery went through the property.

The property is broken down into seven lots and should be ready for development in the next two to three months.