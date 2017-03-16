IN BRIEF: Stanton commissioners argue over office position

STANTON — Before City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert was hired as part-time city manager and part-time community liaison, Stanton had a part-time shared city manager a part-time community liaison and a full-time city clerk/treasurer.

Staff changes over the past several months have resulted in a reduced city office staff consisting of Pynaert, City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Braman and Office Assistant Tiffany Kohn. The changes added one part-time office assistant position to the city.

During Thursday’s special Stanton City Commission meeting, Commissioner Krista Johnson asked about the position because she understood the position was temporary until a city manager was hired.

Commissioner John Seaman defended the position, raising his voice at Johnson in the process.

“Do you come in here and watch what they do, how much help they need?” Seaman asked Johnson. “You’re not thinking!”

Commissioner Charles Miel intervened and asked Seaman to not yell at Johnson.

Johnson said she just wanted to make sure there were checks and balances in the process and a discussion at the City Commission level on the position.

Commissioner Jane Basom said the budget, which Pynaert expects to present during the April 11 City Commission meeting, will show if there is room to keep the office assistant position.

Pynaert defended hiring Kohn to cover absences in the office.

“My biggest concern is the (city treasurer/clerk) would take personal day on a day the city is paying for a conference for me to attend, and now I can’t attend the conference,” Pynaert said. “You’re not going to see your money back.”