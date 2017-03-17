Carson City-Crystal’s Cara Wiles signs on to play basketball with Michigan Community College

CARSON CITY — Cara Wiles is going from one successful team to another, taking her basketball skills to Mid Michigan Community College next year.

The Carson City-Crystal senior point guard, who led the team in scoring, assists and steals, signed a letter of intent Thursday to play for coach Matt Rodenbo and his MMCC Lakers women’s basketball team.

“They’re very family-oriented so they care about us being with our families,” she said of the team. “That’s one of the biggest things I learned with my (CC-C) team, that if there’s one thing you need to be to succeed is to know the meaning of family. You have to become a family to be an actual team.”

The Eagles finished 12-2 in the Mid-State Activities Conference, second behind Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and compiled a 19-3 record this year, which much of the success is credited to the leadership of Wiles, said the team’s coach, Tim Stout.

“She was the leader of the team on both ends of the floor. She dedicated her life to this sport over the last four years of her life,” Stout said. “She’s very deserving of the awards and opportunities that have presented themselves.”

Rodenbo, who has been the Lakers’ coach for the past two years, has seen much success since taking over the program, going 20-8 last year and 25-5 the previous year, ending the season ranked fifth in the nation in Division III.

Rodenbo said it’s Wiles court prowess on both sides of the court that attracted him to recruit her to his team.

“I think she’s is a great ball handler. I really like how she distributes the ball on offense and, defensively, she’s great, too,” Rodenbo said. “We’re an up and down the court type of team. We’ve been in top 10 in 3-point attempts in last three years. We press and look to get out on the break. Cara will fit in nicely with our style of play.”

Rodenbo will have a few freshmen coming in to next year’s team and said Wiles will be right in the mix for playing time.

“It’ll be fun to watch her and get her in space,” he said. “She’s really good at finding that open player and putting her team in position to be successful.”

Wiles is most proud of her defensive skills and said her offensive skills have improved over the past year, as well. Much of that she credits to her team.

“This year was great,” she said. “This year’s team was hard working, they really never gave up. They kept pushing through.”

Wiles plans to study early education in hopes of being a teacher in the preschool to third grade level.

Her parents are Scott and Wendy Wiles.