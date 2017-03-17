Funeral Notices for March 17, 2017

Today

Emerson Davenport — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Greenville Community Center (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Randy Keeler — 6 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Birdie C. Dalton — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Randall Dennis Walter — 2 p.m., American Legion, Blanchard.

Donald Earl Williams — 11 a.m., Sheridan Assembly of God Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Sunday

David Richard Duncan — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Monday

Ellen Louise Bowser — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Lucille A. Ruble — 1 p.m., Belding Free Methodist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Donnis Darlene Geldersma, 76

GREENVILLE — Donnis Darlene Geldersma, 76, of Carson City, died Tuesday. No services are scheduled at this time. Services entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Lucille A. Ruble, 101

BELDING — Lucille A. Ruble, 101, of Belding, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Belding Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. A complete obituary will be published on Saturday. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.