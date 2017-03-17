Smoke from barn fire kills livestock in Winfield Township

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP — Smoke from a barn fire Wednesday afternoon at 8834 N. Bailey Road caused several barn animals to perish.

Lakeview District Fire Chief Patrick Q. Carr said there was “very little damage” as most of the fire was contained, but smoke inhalation caused several barn animals to perish.

The Lakeview District Fire Department received the call from Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 2:36 p.m. Howard City and Maple Valley Township fire departments were called on automatic aid.

“It was proof of the effectiveness of our mutual aid agreement,” Carr said. “Howard City (Fire Department) got there really fast and was able to contain the fire.”

Because firefighters were able to contain the flames, the building was not a total loss.

Carr suspects heating equipment to blame for starting the fire.

“It looked like there was something plugged for heating,” Carr said.

Besides the death of the livestock, there were no other injuries.

“It was one of the better outcomes with the exception of the livestock that perished,” Carr said.