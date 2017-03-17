UPDATE: 10-year-old boy dies after car-buggy accident

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old boy has died after being injured in a car-buggy accident.

Montcalm County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a collision of a car and a horse-drawn buggy on Fenwick Road west of Miner Road at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC Terrain being driven by Tiffany Christiansen, 23, of Hubbardston, was traveling eastbound on Fenwick Road when she collided with the eastbound horse-drawn buggy.

The buggy was occupied by a 13-year-old and 10-year-old, both of Carson City.

The youths sustained multiple injuries and were transported to Sparrow Carson Hospital and later flown via Aeromed to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

According to the sheriff’s office on Friday, the boy has now died. The girl is listed in stable condition at DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Christiansen had a 5-year-old passenger; neither she nor the child were injured. The children’s names are not being released at this time.

According to deputies, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, however, the angle of the bright, morning sun may have played a role.

The occupants of the GMC were wearing seat belts and the vehicle’s air bags were deployed. The horse sustained significant injuries and was euthanized at the scene by the owners.

The Carson City Police Department, Montcalm County EMS, Carson City Fire Department and Crystal Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.