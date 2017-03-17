UPDATE: Boy killed in car-buggy accident was on his way to school

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old boy who was on his way to school has died after being injured in a car-buggy accident.

Leighton Newswanger of Hubbardston died Thursday from injuries sustained in an accident Wednesday morning. According to his obituary, the fourth-grader was on his way to school.

Leighton is the son of Lawrence and Lucy Newswanger. He is also survived by his siblings, Lawrence Jr., Luther, Anne, Amy, Layne, Lynford and Landon.

Funeral services for Leighton will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church on the corner of Sloan Road and M-57. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the family’s home at 7825 Bricker Road in Hubbardston.

Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Carson City is in charge of arrangements.

Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies responded to the car and a horse-drawn buggy on Fenwick Road west of Miner Road at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC Terrain being driven by Tiffany Christiansen, 23, of Hubbardston, was traveling eastbound on Fenwick Road when she collided with the eastbound horse-drawn buggy.

The buggy was occupied by Newswanger and a 13-year-old boy.

The youths sustained multiple injuries and were transported to Sparrow Carson Hospital and later flown via Aeromed to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The 13-year-old is currently listed in stable condition at DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Christiansen had a 5-year-old passenger; neither she nor the child were injured.

According to deputies, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, however, the angle of the bright, morning sun may have played a role.

The occupants of the GMC were wearing seat belts and the vehicle’s air bags were deployed. The horse sustained significant injuries and was euthanized at the scene by the owners.

The Carson City Police Department, Montcalm County EMS, Carson City Fire Department and Crystal Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.