Funeral Notices for March 18, 2017

Today

Birdie C. Dalton — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Randall Dennis Walter — 2 p.m., American Legion, Blanchard.

Donald Earl Williams — 11 a.m., Sheridan Assembly of God Church, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Sunday

David Richard Duncan — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Donald Eugene Hansen — 3 p.m., First Church of God, Edmore. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

Monday

Ellen Louise Bowser — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Gene E. Christensen — Memorial luncheon, 3 p.m., Montcalm Township Hall, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Lucille A. Ruble — 1 p.m., Belding Free Methodist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Tuesday

Eleanor Arlene Gallagher — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Leighton B. Newswanger — 9:30 a.m., Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Mildred “Millie” Oberlin — 2:30 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Friday

Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

April 1

Jaime Robert Fedeli — Memorial gathering, 1 to 5 p.m, Buckmaster residence, Greenville.

Dorothy M. Babcock, 90

BELDING — Dorothy M. Babcock, 90, of Belding, died Thursday. In keeping with her wishes, no visitation or services will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Kari Basney, 46

GREENVILLE — Kari Basney, 46, of Greenville, died Thursday. Arrangements are pending at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Gene E. Christensen, 72

GREENVILLE — Gene E. Christensen, 72, of Greenville, died Thursday. A time of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with a memorial luncheon taking place at 3 p.m. Monday at Montcalm Township Hall, Greenville. Hurst Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

Jaime Robert Fedeli, 44

GREENVILLE — Jaime Robert Fedeli, 44, died Feb. 20. A memorial gathering will be from 1 to 5 p.m. April 1 at the Buckmaster home (5891 S. Johnson Road, Greenville). Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, is serving the family, www.hurstfh.com.

Eleanor Arlene Gallagher, 88

GREENVILLE — Eleanor Arlene Gallagher, 88, died Friday. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral. Private interment will be in Rest Haven Memory Gardens. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, has served the Gallagher family, www.hurstfh.com.

Donald Eugene Hansen, 79

EDMORE — Donald Eugene Hansen, 79, died Thursday. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at First Church of God in Edmore. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Leighton B. Newswanger, 10

CARSON CITY — Leighton B. Newswanger, 10, of Hubbardston, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church on the corner of Sloan Road and M-57. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the family’s home, Hubbardston. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Mildred “Millie” Oberlin, 79

BELDING — Mildred Oberlin, 79, of Belding, died Friday. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s Daily News. Services entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Sheryl Kay Reinsmith, 61

CARSON CITY — Sheryl Kay Reinsmith, 61, of Sumner, died Wednesday, March 8. Funeral services will be held at a later date, with interment in New Haven Center Cemetery. Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, is serving the Reinsmith family, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Lucille A. Ruble, 101

BELDING — Lucille A. Ruble, 101, of Belding, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Belding Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Interment will be in the spring in Brown Cemetery, Barryton. Services entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Pastor Norman H. Street, 99

GREENVILLE — Pastor Norman H. Street, 99, of Gowen, died, Feb. 12. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.