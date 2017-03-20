Funeral Notices for March 20, 2017

Today

Ellen Louise Bowser — 1 p.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Gene E. Christensen — Memorial luncheon, 3 p.m., Montcalm Township Hall, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Lucille A. Ruble — 1 p.m., Belding Free Methodist Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Tuesday

Bruce “A” Anderson — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Eleanor Arlene Gallagher — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Leighton B. Newswanger — 9:30 a.m., Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Mildred “Millie” Oberlin — 2:30 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Wednesday

Frank J. Langridge — 11 a.m. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Kari Lynn Basney — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Bruce “A” Andersen, 86

SHERIDAN — Bruce “A” Andersen, 86, of Stanton, died Friday. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. Final internment will be at South Sidney Cemetery. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping to celebrate Bruce’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Kari Lynn Basney, 46

GREENVILLE — Kari Lynn Basney, age 46, of Greenville, died Thursday. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home. There will be visitation from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service. Private interment will take place at a later date in East Montcalm Cemetery. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

Frank J. Langridge, 79

BELDING — Master Sgt. Frank J. Langridge, 79, of Belding, died Friday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding.

Mildred “Millie” Oberlin, 79

BELDING — Mildred “Millie” Oberlin, 79, of Belding, died Friday. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place privately at River Ridge Cemetery, Belding. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.