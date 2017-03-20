IN BRIEF: 90 more Chromebooks for Montabella Community Schools

EDMORE — Montabella Community School continues to improve its technology and purchased 90 Google Chromebooks for the district.

Montabella school board members received three bids for Google Chromebooks and reviewed them at Monday night’s meeting.

CDW-G’s bid came in at $15,334.10, InaCOMP’s bid came in at $15,426 and GovConnection’s bid came in at $18,495. All three companies provide computer and technology for organizations such as governments and school districts as well as free shipping.

Board members unanimously decided to go with CDW-G’s bid because it was the lowest bid.

“When you’re talking about equipment, there’s not much difference,” Montabella Superintendent Shelly Millis said.

How the Google Chromebooks will be split between the two schools hasn’t been decided yet.