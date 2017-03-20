IN BRIEF: Belding board approves the Black Knights

BELDING — For the past year, community members, board members, students and staff at Belding Area Schools have been discussing the future of the district’s mascot.

That discussion has come to an end Monday evening with the unanimous vote from the Belding Board of Education to approve the new mascot for Belding Area Schools; the Belding Black Knights.

There was some discussion among board members about the longevity of the chosen name given the reference to the color black, but they agreed the name refers simply to the color of the armor adorning the knight and has nothing to do with skin pigmentation.

This decision comes after a December vote from the board to officially shed the previous mascot of the Redskins.