IN BRIEF: Howard City chooses village manager finalists

HOWARD CITY —The Howard City Village Council has chosen four finalists for village manager.

The Village Council on Monday night agreed to arrange interviews with Wally Delamater, Michael Falcon, Thomas Raymond and Charles Watson either later this week or early next week.

The new hire will succeed Randy Heckman who is in the process of resigning as village manager, but will remain in his elected capacity as village president.

Delamater of Suttons Bay was Lakeview’s village manager from 1997 to 2008, when he resigned to take a manager’s position in Suttons Bay, where he remains. Last year, he applied for, but was not a finalist for, the Lakeview-Stanton manager position.

Falcon of Gladstone cited his military experience on his resume.

Raymond of Roscommon was most recently village manager of Lexington from 2013 to 2015, as well as supervisor of Cottrellville Township from 2007 to 2012.

Watson of Cedar Springs is a retired firefighter who served on the Cedar Springs City Council for eight years, including three years as mayor pro tem and three years as mayor. He also applied for the Lakeview-Stanton manager job last year and was a finalist for the job.