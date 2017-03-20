Montabella’s Brynn Lobert to continue track career at Aquinas College

BLANCHARD — Brynn Lobert has been pushing her potential as a runner since she was in seventh grade.

Her efforts paid off Thursday when she signed a letter of intent to continue her running career with Aquinas College’s track team.

The Montabella senior is part of a Mustangs girls track and field team that has been quite successful under the direction of coach Dan Gibson, winning league championships that last three years and producing school record-breaking relay teams in the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,600-meter relay events, which Lobert has been a key runner.

“She’s a really versatile sprinter. She’s been a really good sprinter since middle school,” Gibson said of Lobert. “She’s really quiet, not outspoken. She goes about her business and gets her job done. That’s pretty much what the whole team is like.”

Lobert, 18, who will study occupational therapy at Aquinas, has been on the varsity team for four years and helped Montabella win its first every regional championship last year.

She credits Gibson with helping her achieve her goal to run at the collegiate level.

“What I learned from my coach the most is to try and do my best at everything and always push forward,” she said. “ I’ve learned I can do anything I set my mind to. I thought I wouldn’t be able to go on further in track, but I kept pushing and finally came through.”

Lobert considered other schools, as well, such as Saginaw Valley State University and Central Michigan University, but ultimately chose Aquinas.