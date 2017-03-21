Belding baseball team looking for encore to last season’s school-record 28 wins

BELDING — When a team loses four of its core players to graduation, including its starting catcher, some would say that team is headed for a rebuilding year.

But with what first-year head coach Dave Riches has returning to his Belding baseball team, this season’s team may only need to readjust rather than rebuild.

“We have extremely high expectations. Things are expected of this group,” said Riches, who was an assistant coach for the team the past six years, taking over for former coach Michael Ostrander last August. “It’s one thing, though, to look good on paper, but you gotta show it on the field. But I think we have a shot at a conference championship and a district title with this team.”

Last year, Belding went 28-12 to set a school record for wins, however, the team fell short in its quest for an O-K Blue and district title. This season, the team will compete in the O-K Silver.

Belding also lost All-Conference and All-Region infield and utility man Mitchell Shepard, All-Conference, All-Area and captain Aiden Quinn, a pitcher who led the pitching staff in ERA, shortstop Lucas McNinch and three-year letterman and catcher Tyler Reichel to graduation.

“There’s definitely work to do,” Riches said of this year’s team. “Especially when you lose your starting catcher. He was our ‘guy.’ That was a tough one to swallow.”

The 2017-18 team, however, will include a lot of leadership, some experience and a lot of skill, Riches added. On the roster are six seniors, six juniors and Riches adds some players from a junior varsity team that went 25-5 last year, such as sophomore infielder Levi Syrjala.

The strongest group within the team is pitching, which includes fourth-year varsity starter Logan Campbell, the team’s No. 1 pitcher.

“We are very deep at pitching, which is a nice problem to have. I’m pretty comfortable with our five-deep,” Riches said. “The top three of the rotation are seniors and each has at least three years of experience.”

Logan, Riches said, comes to the mound with an arsenal of five to six pitches that are all accurate.

“He throws a lot of pitches and throws them all well,” Riches said. “He throws them for strikes, too. Last year, he threw a wicked slider. You don’t get sliders very often in high school, but he did that a lot last year.

“His cut fastball and knuckleball are looking good, too,” he added. “They have a lot of movement on them. Once you hit this level, now I can teach them how to be a pitcher instead of a thrower.”

Another area Belding should be solid at is the outfield, with Trent Collins and Nolan Beck leading the way.

“Those two, I think, are up and comers, they are in waiting to take over the program,” Riches said. “They have extreme potential to succeed at the high school level, but they can also move on to the next level, too.”

Both seniors Dylan McMaster and Anthony “Ant” Baltruczak see a lot of potential for this year’s team and have been impressed with the younger players.

“Expectations are always high for this team,” said Baltruczak, 18, who plays second base for Belding. “We can always play well with the better teams. And with this year’s team, I like our leadership from the younger guys. They put in a lot of work. I’m excited to see what they bring.”

McMaster, 18, a pitcher and outfielder for Belding, has been impressed with the offseason work many of his teammates have put in.

“We’ve been working really hard this offseason. There were lots of guys lifting in the offseason,” he said. “I think our team chemistry is going to be really good, so that will help us win more games. If we play closer as a team, we can win more.”

McMaster believes not only the team’s pitching is strong, but so too is the overall speed of the players, which will help Belding with its “small ball” tactics, such as stealing bases.

Personally, McMaster said his bat speed has picked up from last year and he is hoping to put together a bunch of extra-base hits this year.

Baltruczak, who also said his hitting has improved, said the team knows players have to step up in the absence of the leaders they lost from last year’s team.

“A lot of our young guys put in a lot of work because we knew we were losing some good players,” Baltruczak said. “They wanted to get back to it because we felt last year we didn’t do what we wanted to do. It left a bad taste in our mouths in how we finished within the league and not winning districts.”

Riches said the team hasn’t won a conference title or district title in over at least 19 years.

CONFERENCE LOOK: Riches said his team is familiar with most of the teams from the O-K Silver Conference, having played all but Calvin Christian.

He believes Hopkins is the conference favorite.

“Hopkins will be a tough one. They’re a young but solid team and are well coached,” Riches said. “NorthPointe Christian, however, has won the conference the last two years. But, in my opinion, Hopkins is going to be the team to beat this year.

OPENING DAY: Belding opens up its season at home against the Sparta Spartans March 27, followed by a home game against Kent City the following day.

“Sparta will be a really tough one. They have a pitcher in Bryce Davis who throws consistently in the 90s. He’ll be playing at the next level at Toledo,” Riches said.

Belding will also play a cancer awareness “pink out” game at home against Cedar Springs May 18.

It also will host a tournament with Coopersville and Central Montcalm this season, as well as hold a three-team competition at the end of the season with Beal City and Montague.

“That will be a great way to get ready for districts for us and Beal City and Montague,” Riches said. “Beal City is a powerhouse and Montague always has very good teams. That will be a fun one.”

COACHING STAFF: Riches’ coaching staff includes Jim Cruz (outfielders coach) and newcomer Darrin Syrjala (corner infielders coach). Riches will oversee the pitching staff, catchers and middle infielders.