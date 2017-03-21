Funeral Notices for March 21, 2017

Today

Bruce “A” Anderson — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Eleanor Arlene Gallagher — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Leighton B. Newswanger — 9:30 a.m., Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Mildred “Millie” Oberlin — 2:30 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Wednesday

Frank J. Langridge — 11 a.m. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Kari Lynn Basney — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

David Fout, 71

BELDING — David Fout, 71, of Pontiac, died Sunday. Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.