IN BRIEF: Greenville contracts street-sweeping services

GREENVILLE — Members of Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve street-sweeping services for the next three years.

According to Greenville Public Services Department Director Tom Pollock, National Industrial, of Dearborn, has provided street-sweeping services for the past three years on one-year contracts, but in negotiating this year, the two entities have agreed upon a new three-year contract.

Pollock said National Industrial came in as the lowest bid among three bidders, with an annual average rate approximately 35 percent lower than the competitors.

According to the contract, the city will be charged $11,704 in 2017, $11,928 in 2018 and $12,152 in 2019.

“They’ve done it the last three years and I think they’ve done a pretty good job,” Pollock said. “They’ve locked into to only do a 1.9 percent annual increase, which is a nice savings for the city.”