Memorial to be held in Stanton for murdered Indiana teen

STANTON — While Indiana State Police continue to investigate a double homicide that occurred over a month ago in Delphi, Ind., relatives of one of the victims plan to hold a memorial in Stanton.

Cliff Williams of Grand Rapids is the grandfather of Abby Williams, 13, whose body was found at Delphi Historic Trail on Feb. 14.

“She was a very special part of his life,” said Lucy Hubbard, Abby’s aunt who lives in Six Lakes. “She was his only granddaughter. She, of course, lived in Indiana, but he would go down whenever he could.”

The weekend before Abby’s death, Cliff had visited her in Indiana and took her shopping.

Cliff graduated from Central Montcalm High School and lived in Stanton before moving to Grand Rapids. Hubbard remembered spending the Fourth of July with the two of them in Grand Rapids and watching fireworks at night.

In memory of Abby, a community memorial luncheon is being held for Cliff and Abby from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, family and friends will be hosting a community memorial luncheon at the Stanton American Legion Post, 337 W. Day St.

“Cliff’s classmates and people that knew him want to do this for him,” Hubbard said. “A lot of these people probably never met her, but a lot of people have known Cliff and his family for forever.”

During the memorial, family and friends will release over 100 balloons in her honor. A cousin of Abby’s is putting memorial ribbons up around Stanton and around the American Legion.

“We’re encouraging people to put an orange lightbulb in their outdoor light — they’re doing it down in Delphi, too — until police catch who did it,” Hubbard said. “We’re all kinds of struggling. I just don’t understand how a person can kill two little girls just out for an afternoon.”

Abby and her friend Liberty “Libby” German, 14, went hiking at the Delphi Historic Trail on the morning of Feb. 13 before they were reported missing and eventually found dead. German captured an audio recording of the suspect on her phone, and police are actively investigating the case.

Indiana State Police are asking for tips, which remain anonymous. Tips can be left at (844) 459-5786 or emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. There is a $41,000 reward in the case.

According to FOX 59 in Indianapolis, investigators believe the girls met the suspect by chance or the suspect knew they were going to be there.

The Grand Rapids and Montcalm County area family is asking for donations for the Abby Williams Scholarship Fund, which will be used to send a Central Montcalm High School student to the American Legion Boys/Girls State, which teaches how government works and develops leadership.

Questions and donations can be directed to Ann or Eve Witzel at (989) 831-5385.