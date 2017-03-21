ON THE RECORD: Lakeview man gets up to 50 years prison for violently assaulting two women

LAKEVIEW— A young man was sentenced to up to half a century in prison after sexually assaulting and beating his former girlfriend and assaulting a female stranger on back-to-back-days in Lakeview.

Michael Holmlund, 24, of Lakeview, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) causing injury, one count of second-degree CSC causing injury, unlawful imprisonment and assault by strangulation in the first case and charged with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and assault and battery in the second case.

According to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office, Holmlund sexually assaulted his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Aug. 4, 2016, at a port-a-john in a Lakeview park, including choking her and dragging her. The woman sought treatment at Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview.

The following day, Holmlund assaulted a 25-year-old woman who was sitting outside Kelsey Hospital late in the evening. Holmlund attacked the woman from behind, but she was able to fend him off by striking him. The woman sustained swelling to her face and elbow.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police investigated the assaults.

Holmlund pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2016, to one count of first-degree CSC and one count of assault and battery. The remaining charges were dismissed in exchange for his plea. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Holmlund was sentenced March 10 in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court to from 25 years to 50 years in prison. His attorney was Dianne Longoria.

Holmlund was previously in trouble as a youth. He was convicted of multiple counts of breaking and entering Lakeview businesses, stealing money and damaging property during Labor Day weekend in 2009 with his juvenile cousin. Victimized businesses included A Work Of Art Salon & Studio, Back In The Day Antiques & Uniques, Cantwell Brothers hardware store, The Healing Center, Jodi & Co. hair salon, Lakeview Barber Shop, McKenna’s Village Restaurant, Small Town Treasures, the offices of Dr. Bill Heath and Dr. Craig White and the Lakeview Wellness Center, where the boys poured three gallons of chocolate protein power into the 25,000-gallon swimming pool.