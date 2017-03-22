Belding board approves Black Knights as new mascot

BELDING — One year ago, a mother of two Belding High School wrestlers sparked a debate about the district’s mascot when she had shirts made depicting the Native American imagery the district had worked for years to move away from.

In the following months, Carmin Barker urged the Belding Area Schools Board of Education to make a choice: Bring back the Redskins in full force or to do away with the mascot entirely in favor of something new.

During the regular meeting of the school board Monday evening, the board made the unanimous decision to move forward with a new mascot: The Black Knights.

The decision came after a unanimous vote last December to officially do away with the Redskins mascot following a recommendation from a group of community members and a group of students.

Before the start of Monday’s meeting, public comment was open for people wishing to comment on agenda items. On the agenda was an item for board approval of the new mascot.

Steve Connor of Belding addressed the board, questioning the legitimacy of the surveys conducted by the district to narrow down the choices for the next mascot. He said all the people he’s talked to don’t like the Black Knights. Connor was also hoping for the board to put off approving the mascot and for the district to hold “more public forum on it.”

Jennifer Borghoff told the board she didn’t want to have “another ACLU person come and say we’re being racist.”

“The fact that we have to defend the Black Knights right out of the gate … should we even go this route?” she asked.

She also wondered where the money was coming from and how much the district was paying for a graphic designer to design branding material.

When the board got to the business item on the agenda calling for a vote on the new mascot, Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander took the floor to detail the process of accepting ideas for the mascot, narrowing down those ideas to the top 10, then the top three: The Bruins, the Bengals and the Black Knights.

Ostrander said the social media reach on the surveys for the top 10 and the top three was more than 30,000 for each survey. He said the process from the beginning was to represent what the community wants.

He said several different graphic designers have come forward to offer their services for free to craft branding material for the district.

Board President Tim Flynn asked Ostrander what he knew of the historical context Hunter referenced. Ostrander said the story Hunter told was “true, but partially.”

The official reason the mascot for the U.S. Army is the Black Knights was referring to “the color of their uniforms as they were crossing the Hudson River.”

Board member Kate Feuerstein said she would “have a hard time going against what the community wants.”

“I’m not going to get hung up on a color. I’m wearing a black sweater. Some people drive black cars. This knight happens to be black. I don’t want to get caught up in a color situation,” she said.

Feuerstein went on to say she did extensive research on her own, including calling two schools with knights as their mascot and black in their school colors to see if they had any repercussions from anyone, either within their own districts or at the state level. She said they didn’t.

“You can make the argument that the Bengal and the Bruin attacks and kills people,” she said. “You’d be splitting hairs, in my opinion.”

Board Secretary Doug Lamborne said research can support either side of the opinion on the new mascot.

“If we vote and say that we are the Black Knights and that offends people, then I think it would be easy to say that our colors offend people. How far down that road do we want to go?” he said.

Lamborne likened the Black Knight to the black pieces in a chess game. He said there are black pieces and white pieces and there are knights on either side of the board.

Superintendent Brent Noskey said the mascot has nothing to do with the pigmentation of anyone’s skin and only references the color of the armor the knight wears.

Flynn said he didn’t vote for the new mascot because he didn’t feel it was that important to him.

“We are Belding,” he said “I feel this board charged our student body and our community with this decision. We stated that very publicly. I feel that it would be inappropriate for this board to renege on that. If we didn’t want community members and students to have decisions of this magnitude, we should have retained that responsibility.”

Flynn also reminded the board it would have approval over all imagery related to the mascot.

Otisco Township resident Jeff Hunter stood during public comment after the board voted and told the board he was disappointed they didn’t take a previous suggestion of his to go to a football game during halftime and take a poll of the attendees about their feelings on the mascot. He accused Flynn of responding to that idea by saying the community was uneducated and could not make the decision.

Flynn said he would never infer members of the community lack the intellectual capacity to make the decision; only that the general population of the community might be uneducated on the particular issue of the etymology of the term “redskins.”