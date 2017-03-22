Funeral Notices for March 22, 2017

Wednesday

Frank J. Langridge — 11 a.m. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Kari Lynn Basney — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

David Fout — Noon, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Geneva Pearl Peer — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Gary Wynn Wakenhut — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Geneva Pearl Peer, 88

GREENVILLE — Geneva Pearl Peer, 88, of Greenville, died Tuesday. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow the funeral in Forest Home Cemetery, Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.

Virginia Lucille Wood, 94

DEMING, New Mexico — Virginia Lucille Wood, 94, died Thursday. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory, Deming, New Mexico, www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com.