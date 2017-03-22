Howard City Village Council chooses 4 village manager finalists

HOWARD CITY — The Howard City Village Council has chosen four finalists for village manager.

The Village Council on Monday night agreed to arrange interviews with Wally Delamater, Michael Falcon, Thomas Raymond and Charles Watson.

The new manager will succeed Randy Heckman who is in the process of resigning as village manager but will remain in his elected capacity as village president. Heckman is a part-time village manager, but the new position is full-time. The village has been without a full-time manager since 2011 when Mark Rambo resigned to take another job.

Watson and Raymond are scheduled to be interviewed by the Howard City Village Council at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday. Delamater and Falcon will be interviewed at a later date.

Delamater of Suttons Bay was Lakeview’s village manager from 1997 to 2008, when he resigned to take a manager’s position in Suttons Bay, where he currently remains, overseeing an annual budget of $2.5 million. Last year, he applied for but was not a finalist for, the Lakeview-Stanton manager position.

“I was excited when I reviewed the job posting that Howard City was seeking a village manager,” Delamater wrote in his cover letter. “Growing up and working most of my life in Montcalm County, I believe this is a great opportunity to bring my experience to a community I am familiar with. Even though I do not meet your specific educational requirements, I would ask to be considered for the position giving weight to practical experience combined with countless hours of training.”

Falcon of Gladstone currently works in continuing education and workforce development for Northern Michigan University. He also cited his military experience on his resume, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 1995.

“I am a firm believer in the manager-council form of government,” Falcon wrote in his cover letter. “The organizational charter the village of Howard City follows is similar to that of the military. As a security police flight sergeant, I upheld the mission and vision of those above me by my delegating and leading the day-to-day operations of my team.”

Raymond of Roscommon was most recently village manager of Lexington from 2013 to 2015, as well as supervisor of Cottrellville Township from 2007 to 2012.

“As a self-employed person for many years, I am highly self-motivated, I think outside the box and do my due diligence and homework on whatever the task is at hand,” Raymond wrote in his cover letter. “The village of Lexington had a divided council with constant undertow; good money was I would not last 90 days, however, I lasted 25 months and every step forward was a battle. If you are looking for someone who knows how to prepare and follow a budget, look for outside funds when and where available, I am your guy.”

Watson of Cedar Springs is a retired firefighter who served on the Cedar Springs City Council for eight years, including three years as mayor pro tem and three years as mayor. He also applied for the Lakeview-Stanton manager job last year and was a finalist for the job.

“You may be wondering why a retired firefighter with over 29 years of experience is applying for this position,” Watson wrote in his cover letter. “You’ll see that I have served the public in many capacities starting early in life as a member of the Michigan Army National Guard at 17 and continuing to serve as a member of the U.S. Air Force at 22. My service then transitioned to the civil realm wherein 1990 the Kent County Airport Fire Department hired me as a full-time firefighter/EMBT to come work for them.”

A total of 20 people applied for Howard City’s village manager job. Other applicants included Kenneth Brown of Norwalk, Connecticut, Joe Frey of Howard City, Giuseppe Guglielmetti of Grosse Pointe Woods, Gregory Herriges of Greenville, South Carolina, David Kowal of Kalamazoo, Richard Lock of New Hudson, William Matthews of Alaska, Jordan Meager of North Muskegon, Marcos Nichols of Hamilton, Ohio, Josh Owens of Plainwell, Zachary Russell of Lansing, Robert Sivick of Willamina, Oregon, Harry Staven of Richland, Nancy Stoddard of Wayland, Victor Vuong of Grand Rapids and Paeter Weikum of Hemlock.