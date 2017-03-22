IN BRIEF: Belding council approves park use agreements

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 11:22 am on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

BELDING — Soccer and softball players in participating organizations will have use of Central Riverside park and Demorest Field, respectively.

During Tuesday evening’s regular meeting, the Belding City Council approved park use agreements with Wounded Soldier Foundation and Bay Area Soccer Club (BASC) for use of the two city parks.

Mayor Ron Gunderson said he hopes the Recreation Advisory Board will consider imposing fees for use of city parks and fields as the city “had to do away with quite a bit” in the budget.

Councilman Bruce Meyers, who is the council liaison for the Recreation Advisory Board, said the Wounded Soldier Foundation was willing to pay for use of Demorest Field but the funds generated from the softball tournament are going to go toward wounded soldiers as well as the B Foundation.

“I’m not in favor of charging local people, local kids to be using the field,” he said. “I would rather we find ways to pay for that. That’s one way we can support them.”

