Belding sets hearing for new kayak launch

BELDING — Thanks to a joint grant application between Belding and Greenville, a kayak launch could be coming to Belding.

City Manager Bruce Brown told the Belding City Council during a regular council meeting Tuesday evening about a grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund the city of Belding will submit jointly with the city of Greenville.

Brown said Greenville City Engineer Doug Hinken approached Belding six months ago to see if there was interest in applying for the grant together. Brown said yes.

“When I was the city manager of Port Huron, we put a kayak launch in downtown,” Brown said. “We would get anywhere from 200 to 250 kayakers every weekend who would eat in our restaurants and shop in our shops.”

The total cost for the project comes to $140,500 with a match from the applicant cities of 35 percent which equals $35,125. The grant request will total $105,375.

Brown said the match was taken care of through a grant from the Greenville Area Community Foundation. There will also be a match for in-kind services from Greenville, so the kayak launch will cost nothing for Belding.

As required by the grant application process, the Belding City Council will have a public hearing on the kayak launch during the next regular meeting of the council on April 4.

Greenville Mayor John Hoppough said he was pleased to see such a project coming together through collaborative efforts of neighboring communities.

“This project, it’s not just us. It’s the whole river area, including Belding,” he said. “I love the collaboration, it’s really neat to see that in this area.”

A take-out launch will be placed in Central Riverside Park in Belding and a put-in launch will be placed at Jackson’s Landing in Greenville. The idea is to create a sort of kayak trail in the Flat River between the two cities, according to Brown.

Brown said he received emails indicating support for the project from the chairman and vice chairman of the Belding Recreation Advisory Board.

Councilmen Brad Miller, Bruce Meyers and Mike Scheid all expressed their positivity toward the project. Mayor Ron Gunderson added the launch will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s for wheelchairs so you can slide right into the kayak … and allow you to get into the river,” he said.

Gunderson said, based on how this kayak launch goes, he hopes the Recreation Advisory Board would be willing to look at putting one in at Water Street Park so kayakers can get back in the river again after going around the dam.

Recreation Booklet

Also at the meeting, Belding business owner Sam Mason voiced his feelings on the recreation booklet with a list of community events scheduled for the year that was recently printed and distributed by Gus Macker Basketball. Mason said he was curious if the township surrounding Belding were contributing to the costs of printing the document.

“I’m curious why my business tax dollars, my home tax dollars, everybody’s tax dollars in this room right here are paying for that book but we are promoting people outside of our city limits which are not paying for that book,” he said.

Brown said the booklet came about because, for the past year, “we heard over and over there was nothing to do in the city.” He said city employees lacked the resources to research the different events happening in the community and surrounding area and Gus Macker has interns who are going into recreation for their chosen career field.

The cost for printing and distributing the books was set at $12,000 total over the course of a year.

As far as including events in the surrounding areas, Brown said it made sense to reach outside the city limits. He noted the school district is outside the city and the library reaches outside the city.

“There are people in this community that have been irritated by this project. I don’t, for the life of me, know why, ” he said. “It’s a great public service. I’ve had lots and lots of comments like, ‘Oh, we didn’t know this was going on,’ or ‘We didn’t know who to contact for this.’”

The project will continue on through the summer months but has not been added to the next fiscal year’s budget.

“We’re either going to drop it or see if we can be creative … and create something ourselves,” Brown said.

Brown noted the similar books Port Huron used to put out while he was the city manager there cost $15,000 each and there were four of them a year.

For those who are upset about the project, Brown also noted “it’s over with and we’re not going to paying Macker any more money to be involved in this project.”