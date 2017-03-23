CM board honors winter sports teams

STANTON — The Central Montcalm Public School Board of Education honored the district’s winter athletes Monday.

Athletes from girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling and the bowling teams stood before the board and listened as their coaches talked about the team and individual accomplishments.

“I want to thank the athletes, and am very pleased we are a very well-rounded district where we have students excel in athletics, the arts such as drama and band, and academically,” said Superintendent Amy Meinhardt.

The board also met in a 30-minute closed session to discuss strategy in connection with the Central Montcalm Education Association.

In Other Matters …

The Central Montcalm Public School Board of Education :

• Hired Austin Caster as an assistant football coach;

• Approved a request for an unpaid leave from Sara Potter;

• Approved a request for an unpaid leave from Jamie Ralph;

• Approved a request for unpaid leave from Danna Rohn;

• Approved a request for an unpaid leave from Alicia Dukes;

• Approved a request for an extension of unpaid leave from Lisa Clark;

• Accepted a letter of resignation from Lennda Brown;

• Hired Lennda Brown as a part-time adult education instructor;

• Accepted a letter of resignation from Melissa Ehle from her position of paraprofessional;

• Accepted a letter of retirement from Kathleen Stout from her Head Cook position, after 28 years of service;

• Accepted a letter of retirement from Linda Senn from her paraprofessional position, after 20 years of service.

Correspondent Lori Hansen is a Greenville-area resident.