Defense, hitting, ‘small ball’ will be key to Wildcats’ success this year

LAKEVIEW — Last year, the Lakeview Wildcats softball team won its first districts title since 1994 and enjoyed a 22-12 regular season finish.

This year’s team has a new coach and will have a new approach but the goal is still to be just as successful as last year’s team.

“We’re definitely going to take a few chances this year because that’s what softball is all about,” said first-year coach Ron Cantu, who filled the vacant position left by Daryl Johnson. “They say in your first year, it’s trial and error, but, as a coach, I expect to be able to win all of them.”

Cantu, a 1988 Lakeview graduate and local firefighter, had coached many of the current players on the team during their youth league years. He was also an assistant coach on the varsity level briefly.

The Wildcats lose six seniors from last year’s squad, including star pitcher Kirsten Johnson. But Cantu is hoping by teaching his players new positions and leaning on the team’s strengths, such as its defense and hitting at the plate, his team will be competitive in the CSAA-Silver Conference once again.

“I have these girls playing positions that they’ve never played at before to make us stronger,” Cantu said. “We gotta work on our pitching, too. We have good, strong batters and, defensive-wise, we have a solid team, so we should be able to show some force.”

Leading the way is senior catcher Lauryn Helms, who Cantu calls a “go-getter.”

“She’s spontaneous, she gets the players motivated and she’s on cue with telling them what’s going on,” Cantu said. “She’s an all-around athlete.”

Along with Helms is Cantu’s two daughters, senior Hannah Cantu, who will play second base, and Hailee, a sophomore who will most likely get moved up from junior varsity to help solidify the pitching staff and can play shortstop, as well.

“We are in a transitional stage with pitching because we lost Kirsten and lost another girl to soccer this year,” Cantu said. “I’m hoping to turn this program around and build our numbers back up. I want to make it exciting and get the girls to have fun while learning the game.”

Hannah said having her father as head coach is an easy transition because he’s coached many of the players in the youth league years back.

“I grew up with him as a coach, and it was weird when I didn’t have him as coach,” she said. “He’s competitive, he wants us to win, play hard, but he also wants us to have fun.”

Hannah said practice has been pretty smooth and the transition from last year’s coach to her father has been easy with the entire team.

“Most of us are familiar with him and know what he’s about,” she said. “I’m looking forward to playing with my group of girls and just having fun and trying to get some wins out of it, too.”

For Ron, being able to coach again, as well as having the opportunity to coach his daughters, is an exciting opportunity.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” he said. “I’m all about softball and baseball and I’m happy to be back involved in it.”

The Wildcats open their season with a home game against Ionia Monday.