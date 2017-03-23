Elementary students engage with local history at Flat River Museum

GREENVILLE — From soft beaver pelts to rigid arrow heads, students were left anything but empty-handed Wednesday during a tour of local Native American history.

Third-grade students from Lincoln Heights Elementary School made the trip to the Flat River Museum in Greenville to get a hands-on look at the history they had been studying this school year.

Students received history lessons from Flat River Historical Society and Museum Board President Keith Hudson and Trustee Robin Walter, who allowed students to tour the museum and get an up-close look at a variety of artifacts.

“We could have gone to the schools, but the teachers really wanted to come here, to get their students out of the classrooms,” Hudson said. “Then they can see the rest of the museum, in addition, seeing everything we have.”

Wednesday’s trip was part of a new collaborative effort between the museum and local schools, to allow the students to engage with local history they have recently been studying.

According to third-grade teacher Angie Kagle, the opportunity to tour the museum was beneficial to the students, as Native American history and the fur trade are directly incorporated into their curriculum.

“It’s fabulous for us to be able to do this because they have geared it right toward our third-grade curriculum,” she said. “We taught it and now they get to see it in person and get that visual connection. It all happened right here (in Greenville) so I’m hoping this sticks with them.”

Having the students tour the museum is a recent endeavor by the museum to bring in a younger audience, and allow them to explore a world that, unbeknownst to them, previously thrived in the Greenville area more than 100 years ago.

“We just have a such a great history here, and I’m so enthusiastic about wanting to share it,” Hudson said. “It just fits with the third grade. I just hope they are old enough that they can retain some of it, and as they get older, have learned more than I ever did at their age.”

Hudson and Walter, dressed in fur trader and Native American outfits, respectively, have previously given historic presentations to third-grade students from Woodview Elementary School in Belding at the Alvah N. Belding Library, and are now hoping to reach out to every third-grade student within Greenville Public Schools.

“It’s so wonderful for them to actually be able to handle the artifacts and to actually see the things in the museum that we have to share with them that relates specifically to what they are studying,” Walter said. “I’m thrilled to be in this new role with the museum, so we can still work with kids and support teachers with their curriculum. We’re very excited to be here.”

Walter said the museum is also working to create a presentation for fourth-grade students, with tours focused on the logging industry that was once a booming commercial service in Greenville.

In expanding to multiple grade levels, Walter said the museum hopes to also eventually give tours tied to school curriculums to schools outside of the Greenville area, such as Central Montcalm and Lakeview.

In applying for grants, Hudson added they are hoping to remodel the museum to better fit the idea of classroom tours that would travel chronologically through Greenville’s history, throughout the Museum’s three floors.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s two hours of presentations and tours, the students took a moment to reflect on everything they had just absorbed.

“Trying on the beaver coat, that was a lot of fun, it was really warm,” Jayden Welch, 9, said.

Students left the museum, high-fiving Hudson and Walter — both former teachers in the Greenville district — on their way out.

“If I hadn’t been a band teacher, I would have wanted to be a history teacher,” Hudson said. “I’m glad I’m able to do that a bit now, through this nice collaboration between the schools and the museum.”