Funeral Notices for March 23, 2017
Posted in: Funeral Notices, Greenville by Stacie Smith
Friday
Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Saturday
David Fout — Noon, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
Geneva Pearl Peer — 11 a.m., Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.
Gary Wynn Wakenhut — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.
Karen Gerdes, 79
GREENVILLE — Karen Gerdes, 79, of Greenville, died Wednesday.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]