Greenville applying for grants to fund four recreation projects

GREENVILLE — In looking ahead to future years, it’s evident that the city of Greenville has one thing clearly on its mind — recreation.

During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, four public hearings were held involving grant requests specific to recreation improvements.

At the conclusion of each hearing, to which no public comment was given, members of the council voted unanimously in all four instances to pursue each grant request.

Fred Meijer River Valley Rail Trail North

City Engineer Doug Hinken presented the council with a request to pursue a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant application in connection with the “Fred Meijer River Valley Rail Trail North” project, which consists of 11 miles of rail trail.

“The city is acting as the applicant for the Friends of the Fred Meijer River Valley Rail Trail North project, which is the completion of the trail from Lowell to Greenville,” Hinken said.

According to Hinken, the total cost of the project is $1,220,000.

The funding is expected to come from four areas:

• $750,000 is projected to come from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Transportation Alternatives Program fund,

• $220,000 is projected to come from the Meijer Foundation,

• $250,000 from the MNRTF grant application,

• and a local match of in-kind services.

Hinken said the project is one of two phases of rail-trail to be developed along the former Mid-Michigan Railroad line between Lowell and Greenville.

The next phase begins where the former rail line intersects the Ionia County line and proceeds north to the southwest end of Belding’s current trail, and resumes from the northeast end of Belding’s trail to Jackson’s Landing.

The project would include preparing and surfacing a 10-foot-wide trail, which would be blacktopped within Greenville city limits, and a 12-foot-wide nonpaved trail surface on the 4.24-mile stretch between Greenville and Belding, as well as the 5.68-mile stretch between Belding and the western Ionia County line.

“The rest of the trail is proposed for limestone, but the designer has been experimenting with hard coated surfaces that would look like a chip seal and is trying to get that approved by MDNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources),” Hinken said.

The south phase of the project, which would connect Saranac to Lowell and Lowell to the Ionia-Kent County line, is being applied for at the same time by Ionia County. When complete, in total, the system will be part of a 125-mile network connecting Alma to Owosso.

Flat River Water Trail Project

Hinken also presented the council with a request to pursue another MNRTF grant application for a Flat River Water Trail Launch project.

“The city of Greenville has become aware through local canoe-kayak enthusiasts of a strong desire to provide stable launch facilities on the Flat River,” he said. “River traffic has been observed to be very strong in Jackson’s Landing park.”

According to Hinken, both cities of Greenville and Belding have come together, along with the Greenville Area Community Foundation, to provide matching funds for the grant.

If the grant is approved, a put-in launch would be installed at Jackson’s Landing in Greenville, with a take-out launch at Central Riverside Park in Belding.

The cost of the project is $140,500, with $105,375 being requested in grant funds, $35,125 local monetary match from the Greenville Area Community Foundation and a local match of in-kind services from the city of Greenville.

“Once there are launches on the river, it will really help with the development of a water trail,” Hinken said. “Once people are familiar with it, it creates more opportunities for the development of that resource (Flat River).”

Greenville Tower Riverside Park Splash Pad Project

Keeping on the theme of water-related activities, Hinken presented the council with a request to pursue a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant application in connection with the Tower Riverside Park Splash Pad project.

According to Hinken, the project is a collaborative effort between the city of Greenville, the Greenville Rotary Club and the Habitat for Humanity.

The project is proposed to cost approximately $153,730, with $76,865 being sought in grant funds from the LWCF, $68,865 from the Greenville Area Community Foundation, $8,000 from the Greenville Rotary Club, and a local match of in-kind services.

Greenville City Manager George Bosanic said he was impressed with Hinken for researching and developing a way to re-use water that would be needed for the splash pad.

“Re-using the water, it’s actually a big deal,” he said. “Doug came up with the idea to collect the water, and it’s a real cost-effective, innovative design. He’s a pretty smart engineer.”

Hinken said the project would include expansion of the park boundaries, grading, installation of a ground spray-type splash pad area, with the captured runoff being used for irrigation and incidental work.

Councilman Larry Moss expressed high praise for four separate entities coming together to make the project happen.

“It’s another example of the cooperation between the city, the Community Foundation, the Rotary Club, and in this case, the state as well,” he said.

Greenville Veterans Park Skateboard/Bike Activity Area Project

To close, Hinken presented the council with a request to pursue a Recreation Passport grant application in connection with the Greenville Veterans Park Skateboard/Bike Activity Area project.

According to Hinken, this will be the city’s second attempt to receive funds for a skate park to be located at Veterans Park.

The estimated cost of the project is $100,000, with $75,000 being sought in grant funds from the state’s Recreation Passport grant program, $25,000 from the city’s Capital Improvements Projects program, along with in-kind services.

“Development ideas were gathered from a committee of approximately 16 interested students from Greenville middle and high schools,” Hinken said. “If the grant is successful, the final design of the area will be largely an effort by this committee.”

Hinken said the latest proposal is “generally the same in concept,” as the previous proposal, meaning the skate park area would be developed in the current tennis court and roller hockey area.

Councilwoman Jeanne Cunliffe expressed great support for the project.

“I’ve been pushing for this for over 20 years,” she said. “When my son was in high school he decided to use half of my driveway to build a ramp. I think it’s a great idea to just have a place where kids can go and have fun. I’m hoping this time around it will get put through.”