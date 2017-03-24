Belding Band Follies brings its annual frivolity to stage

BELDING — For more than 40 years, band students at Belding High School have come together to put on yearly performance with one purpose: Make ‘em laugh.

After performing Thursday evening, members of the band and arts programs will come together again at 7 p.m. tonight at the Belding High School Performing Arts Center for the annual Band Follies variety show. Tickets are $6 at the door, with proceeds benefiting the high school band program.

The comedic and musical show is 100 percent student-run, from the performances to the behind-the-scenes work involving lighting and sound cues, all under the supervision of Band Director Laura Hyler.

This year’s show features more than 35 individual performances, ranging from comedic skits to musical acts performed by the marching band drumline, pops ensemble and jazz band.

PHOTO GALLERY 1

“There’s something for everyone, always,” senior Brian Sellek, 17, said. “The show is as collaboration of skits, some comedy, some talent-based, from all of Mrs. Hyler’s fine arts groups.”

For Hyler, watching her students act out skits inspired by late night TV hosts such as Jimmy Fallon, or performing soothing musical duets with guitar accompaniment, never leaves her disappointed.

“The talent just never ceases to amaze me here. I’m just in awe watching them,” Hyler said. “I always wonder, how can they come up with something funnier than the previous year, and then they do.”

PHOTO GALLERY 2

Hyler said the performance goes further than simply asking kids to put on a skit or play an instrument, but serves as a learning experience for every student involved.

“I know it’s a performance, but I try to focus on the cooperative learning aspect,” she said. “It incorporates freshman band, symphonic band, jazz band and the pops ensemble. They all come together, and they also have to write light cues, all of the background stuff. I just think it’s an awesome teaching tool. The fundraising, that’s a bonus, and it’s great, because it usually helps us buy an instrument each year.”

According to senior Emily Byrne, 18, who serves as a co-emcee of the event with Sellek, the performance is something the students look forward to every year.

“Just making people laugh in general, knowing that they are having a good time, that’s why I like to do it,” she said. “It’s stressful at first, but once you put the performance on, you look back and just say, ‘wow, we just did that.’ This week has really flown by as we’ve rehearsed.”

For Sellek, the performance is nearly a juggling act, as he is personally involved in eight skits/performances, while also assisting with backstage duties.

“I go from the stage to the booth a lot, and I love it,” he said. “I’m on the headset, helping with things behind the scenes as well. There’s no words really, it’s just great.”