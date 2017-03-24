CC-C’s Barrett named all-state honorable mention by AP writers

CARSON CITY — One of Carson City- Crystal’s boys basketball players was recognized statewide Tuesday for his play.

Eagle senior Kaleb Barrett was named all-state honorable mention by The Associated Press. He was the only area player recognized in Class C. Barrett had to struggle through the first part of the season, he noted.

“I was out the first four games and that made it kind of tough,” he said. “But I believe my season went well. We beat Pewamo(-Westphalia) and I had 31 against them. It was a pretty good senior year.”

Barrett thought the team did well.

“The beginning of the year we came in not knowing much about the JV kids coming up,” he said. “We made them like family. It’s been a pretty successful year.”

CC-C coach Corey Schneider said Barrett did what he needed to do to get better.

“Kaleb was a very hard worker, especially this off-season,” Schneider said. “He got into the weight room to try to make him-self a better player off the court. That paid off during the season.”

Barrett credited “ hard work and dedication” to his improvement this season.

“Just being in the gym every day, getting your hours in,” he said.

There were nine sports writers from AP members around the state who voted on the all- state team.